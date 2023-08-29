BJP appoints ex-Akali Dal leader Sirsa as national secretary





"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as national secretary of the party," the party said in a statement.





The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, it said.





Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi legislative assembly, had joined the saffron party quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in December 2021, a few months ahead of the Punjab polls in 2022.





Sirsa joining the party fold was then seen as a shot in the arm of the BJP with him being a prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital.





He was also a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, which were later withdrawn.

