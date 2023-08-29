RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP appoints ex-Akali Dal leader Sirsa as national secretary
August 29, 2023  18:09
The BJP on Tuesday appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the party's national secretary. 

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as national secretary of the party," the party said in a statement. 

The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, it said. 

Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi legislative assembly, had joined the saffron party quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in December 2021, a few months ahead of the Punjab polls in 2022. 

Sirsa joining the party fold was then seen as a shot in the arm of the BJP with him being a prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital. 

He was also a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, which were later withdrawn.
