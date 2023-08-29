Armed militants held in Manipur, vigil on convoys





During search operations, police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.





Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations, it said. Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts, it said.





Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches, the statement said. A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations, it added. PTI

