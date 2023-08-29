RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


A decisive moment in American history
August 29, 2023  09:55
image
Michelle Obama posts: "Sixty years ago today, as many as 250,000 people of all races and backgrounds gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. It was a turning point in the struggle for civil rights and equality -- and it came together thanks in part to the organizing efforts of folks like Bayard Rustin and Philip Randolph, who helped bring together groups and volunteers from all over the country."
