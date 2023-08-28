Want Musk as my presidential adviser: Ramaswamy





Ramaswamy, 38, made these remarks on Friday at a town hall in Iowa when he was asked about whom he would want as advisers for his potential presidency, NBC News reported. Ramaswamy admires the mass layoffs Musk conducted after taking over Twitter last year.





The billionaire biotech entrepreneur said in response that he wanted people with a blank fresh impression who do not come from within the government.





"I've enjoyed getting to know better, Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75 per cent of the employees at Twitter," Ramaswamy was quoted as saying in the report.





" And then the effectiveness actually went up," he noted.





A second-generation Indian-American, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio.





Musk, 52, is the billionaire owner of SpaceX, Tesla and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Ramaswamy has previously complimented Musk's management of the social media company, now called X, saying he would run the government the way that Musk runs the company.

