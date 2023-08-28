RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
VHP prez: Yatra to Nuh will will NOT stop
August 28, 2023  12:29
Six people were killed in the violence in Nuh earlier last month
Six people were killed in the violence in Nuh earlier last month
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Monday said that the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra will be taken out and will not stop in Nuh, where section 144 has been imposed following the call for a procession in the district. Kumar, however, said that the number of people, joining the procession, would be reduced. 

 The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district, which saw clashes last month. 

 The VHP president responding to the heavy deployment said that had half of this been done last month, then the violence on July 31 would not have erupted. 

 "Not only in Nuh but in other areas of Haryana where 'Jalabhishek' is to be performed in temples (on the occasion of the last Somvaar of Saawan month) a heavy police deployment is in place. If even half of this had happened on the day of the yatra, then probably the violence would not have happened (on July 31)," the VHP president told reporters at a toll plaza in Gurugram. The authorities have denied permission for the procession in Nuh. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded
Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded

The passengers were offloaded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for further inspection, airport sources said.

In Pictures - BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece
In Pictures - BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece

Here are the highlights from the world athletics showpiece...

Trisha Says Cheers!
Trisha Says Cheers!

Riya takes a break in Colombo... Alaya binges on Thai food... Aahana enjoys a magical monsoon...

Ramya, Aishwarya, Rima's Stunning Onam Looks
Ramya, Aishwarya, Rima's Stunning Onam Looks

Actor-turned-designer Poornima Indrajith has some Onam style tips as well.

Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Sugarfree Date Chia Laddoos
Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Sugarfree Date Chia Laddoos

Kuch healthy ho jaaye iss Raksha Bandhan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances