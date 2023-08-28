VHP prez: Yatra to Nuh will will NOT stop





The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district, which saw clashes last month.





The VHP president responding to the heavy deployment said that had half of this been done last month, then the violence on July 31 would not have erupted.





"Not only in Nuh but in other areas of Haryana where 'Jalabhishek' is to be performed in temples (on the occasion of the last Somvaar of Saawan month) a heavy police deployment is in place. If even half of this had happened on the day of the yatra, then probably the violence would not have happened (on July 31)," the VHP president told reporters at a toll plaza in Gurugram. The authorities have denied permission for the procession in Nuh. -- ANI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Monday said that the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra will be taken out and will not stop in Nuh, where section 144 has been imposed following the call for a procession in the district. Kumar, however, said that the number of people, joining the procession, would be reduced.