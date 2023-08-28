RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Very happy: Neeraj Chopra's mother
August 28, 2023  10:57
Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi, after he won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship, says, "We are very happy. He has brought laurels to the country by winning the Gold Medal..."
