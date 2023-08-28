Very happy: Neeraj Chopra's mother

Very happy: Neeraj Chopra's motherAugust 28, 2023 10:57
Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi, after he won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship, says, "We are very happy. He has brought laurels to the country by winning the Gold Medal..."
