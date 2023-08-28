RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Suicide victims' sister, cousin quit Kota coaching class
August 28, 2023  19:30
image
A sister and a cousin of a NEET aspirant, one of the two students who committed suicide in Kota on Sunday, have decided to quit their own studies at the coaching hub and return home.

"We played together since childhood, studied together...how it is possible for us to stay here and study after this incident," said the cousin of Adarsh Raj who ended his life on Sunday.

The bodies of two students -- Adarsh Raj and Avishkar Sambhaji Kasle -- have been handed over to their family members, the police said on Monday.

Raj's uncle, who reached Kota on Monday morning to receive the body, did not hold anyone responsible for the death of his nephew.

"He (Adarsh Raj) was with his sister and cousin brother, even then it happened. It was the wish of God," the uncle said while talking to reporters on Monday.

The body of Raj (18), a native of Rohtas in Bihar, was handed over to his family members after a postmortem by a medical board on Monday morning, the police said.

Similarly, the body of Kasle (17), a native of Ahmed Nagar in Latur district in Maharashtra, was handed over to his maternal grandmother late on Sunday night, said Vigyan Nagar circle officer Dharmveer Singh.         

Kasle jumped to death from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm, minutes after walking out of a room on the third floor of the institute after taking a test, the police said.

Nearly four hours after Kasle's death, Raj, who was also preparing for the competitive exam, hanged himself in his rented flat under the Kunhadi police station limits at around 7 pm, they said.

The police have lodged separate cases of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation in the matter.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was lodged for further investigation in the matter, SHO at Kunhadi police station Ganga Sahay said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances