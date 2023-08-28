RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP leader Maurya now calls Hinduism 'a fallacy'
August 28, 2023  22:19
In a controversial remark on Monday, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said Hinduism is just a 'fallacy' and Brahminism is the cause of all disparities in society.

Earlier this year, Maurya had triggered a row by claiming that certain verses of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas 'insult' a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be 'banned'.

On Monday, in a post in Hindi on 'X', he said, 'The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the cause of all the disparity is also Brahminism itself.'

'There is no religion called Hinduism, Hindu religion is just a fallacy (dhokha). In real meaning, the Brahmin religion has been termed the Hindu religion, and there is a conspiracy to trap Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country. If there was a Hindu religion, tribals, Dalits and the backwards would have been given respect, but what an irony,' Maurya said. 

Reacting to this post, senior Aam Aadmi Party Shekhar Dixit said in Hindi, 'Buddhism teaches non-violence, love and sacrifice, so if @SwamiPMaurya ji does not believe in Hinduism, then he must have read the Buddha, who was born in the Rajput clan of Hindu religion, renounced all attachments and took 'sanyas' for the deprived and exploited.'

Maurya had defected from the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the SP in 2022, a month ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.  -- PTI
