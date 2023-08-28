RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
South star Vijay's son to debut as director
August 28, 2023  20:27
Actor Vijay
Actor Vijay
Jason Sanjay, son of South star Vijay, will be making his debut as a director with an upcoming feature film backed by Lyca Productions.        

The production company, known for Tamil titles such as Kaththi, Darbar, Vada Chennai, Ponniyin Selvan and Indian 2, announced the project on its official page on X (formerly Twitter).

"We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his directorial debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!" the post read.

Details about the plot, cast and release of the film are yet to be announced.

Jason Sanjay, son of Vijay and Sangeeta, has done graduation in screenwriting from London and diploma in film production from Toronto Film School. 

He has previously directed a short film called Pull The Trigger.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances