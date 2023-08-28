RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rupee up 1 paisa at 82.63 against US dollar
August 28, 2023  20:18
image
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 1 paisa at 82.63 against the US dollar, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising American currency and recovery in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee witnessed modest gains on Monday on positive domestic equities.

However, rising US dollars and recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58 and finally settled for the day at 82.63 against the American currency.

During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 82.52 and a low of 82.65 against the greenback.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances