RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rajini's 'Jailer' to alter scene showing goon in RCB jersey
August 28, 2023  22:39
A scene from Rajinikanth's Jailer
A scene from Rajinikanth's Jailer
Makers of the Rajnikanth movie Jailer have told the Delhi high court that they will digitally alter the clippings of the movie which shows a contract killer wearing the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team and making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman.

The high court told the defendants, Sun TV Network Ltd and film producer Kalanithi Maran, that with effect from September 1, the RCB team jersey shall stand edited or altered in the theatrical depiction of the film.

The court was informed that after the first hearing in the suit filed by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, which is a wholly subsidiary of United Spirits Limited, the defendants had contacted the plaintiff and the dispute on the depiction of the RCB jersey in the film has been resolved between them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, in an August 22 order, noted that as per the e-mails exchanged between the parties, the terms which have been agreed by them are that the defendants would digitally alter the clippings of the movie that feature the RCB team jersey in a manner so as to ensure that the jersey is not identifiable as the RCB jersey. 

This would include the deletion of the primary colours of the RCB jersey as also the branding of the sponsors which appear on the RCB jersey.        

The producers shall ensure that this alteration or editing is carried out prior to the release of the feature film on television, satellite or on any over-the-top (OTT) platform, it said.

The court said the defendants and all parties acting for or on their behalf, including their distribution network, shall be bound by these terms and conditions.

The defendants shall ensure that after September 1, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. 

Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/ telecasted, the court said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?
Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?

The last few years have been uncharacteristically good for the Indian sugar sector for a variety of reasons. While on the one hand, the weather supported good crop production; on the other hand, the programme to blend ethanol with...

Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg
Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg

From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday. In...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances