RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
PM's rozgar mela a jumla, explains Cong. Here's why
August 28, 2023  12:59
image
The Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged lack of employment opportunities, saying he is holding Rozgar Melas as he is feeling the "heat of an election year" and to save his image.

 Addressing a Rozgar Mela this morning, Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces. 

 Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the Rozgar Melas as the "biggest jumlas"(rhetoric) and said the prime minister has "failed" to fulfil his promise of creating two crore jobs per year. 

 "After destroying the MSME sector with demonetisation, a badly designed GST and an ill-planned sudden lockdown. After betraying the hope of aspirational youth for more than 9 years, the Prime Minister is feeling the heat in an election year.To save his flailing image, he has come up with one of the biggest jumlas the PM Rozgar Mela," he said on X. 

 Ramesh claimed that the "jobs are already sanctioned posts that have not been filled up for years due to some administrative or financial reason. In a very large number of instances appointment letters are being handed out by the PM even in cases of promotion".

"The Mela personalises employment in the government sector as if the PM is singularly responsible for mostly routine job offers," he said. 

 Noting that job creation comes from economic growth that is driven by investments, the Congress leader charged, "The PM Rozgar Mela is a gimmick and is yet another proof of a gigantic ego, enormous vanity, the unbounded self-obsession and the refusal to accept responsibility for the dire unemployment situation." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi HC
AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi HC

Justice Prathiba M Singh stated that the accuracy and reliability of AI generated data is still in the grey area and at best, such a tool can be utilised for a preliminary understanding or for preliminary research.

Sec 144 clamped in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call, no entry for outsiders
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call, no entry for outsiders

Officials said security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened, they said.

UP slap row: Muslim student likely to be admitted to govt school
UP slap row: Muslim student likely to be admitted to govt school

The department will also facilitate for the transfer of other students studying in Neha Public School in Khabbupur village where the incident took place on Friday, they said.

Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer
Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer

The body, tied in a sack, was recovered from a pond in Hijuli area on the outskirts of Krishnanagar city on Saturday.

EPL: Super-sub Nunez powers 10-man Liverpool to win
EPL: Super-sub Nunez powers 10-man Liverpool to win

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances