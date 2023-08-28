RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers at temple
August 28, 2023  14:53
Mamata Singh, ADG, Law & Order
The Nuh administration on Monday allowed 15 seers and leaders of right-wing groups to offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Nalhar area of this district in Haryana which has been turned into a fortress in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra'. 

 Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday in the aftermath of the communal clashes on July 31. However, the locals have been allowed to offer prayers in the temples in their neighbourhood on the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan. 

 Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in view of the call for the yatra and some seers heading towards Nuh were stopped at Gurugram, police officials said.

 Five major checkpoints have been set up from the Delhi-Gurugram border until Nuh with media vehicles not being allowed to go beyond the third checkpoint. 

 According to officials, the vehicle of Hindu seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya from Ayodhya was stopped at the Ghamorj toll plaza near Sohna. Acharya told reporters that he and his followers were carrying the water of the Saryu river and the soil of Ayodhya for the 'jalabhishek' at Nalhar temple but were stopped by the police. In protest, he sat on a hunger strike near the toll plaza.
