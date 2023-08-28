Nuh Shobha Yatra: Haryana on high alert

Outsiders will be barred from entering Nuh and security has been beefed up in the district and other areas in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a shobha yatra on Monday, despite the authorities denying permission for the procession.





Officials said the police and the paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened.





As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.





It has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area, till Monday.





Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.





On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.