RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Haryana on high alert
August 28, 2023  08:49
image
Outsiders will be barred from entering Nuh and security has been beefed up in the district and other areas in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a shobha yatra on Monday, despite the authorities denying permission for the procession.

Officials said the police and the paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

It has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area, till Monday.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'God willing, there will Gadar 3, maybe even Gadar 4'
'God willing, there will Gadar 3, maybe even Gadar 4'

'Gadar 2 was made with the purpose of entertaining people and not to perpetuate enmity between neighbouring countries.'

Manipur: 'BJP is refusing to relent'
Manipur: 'BJP is refusing to relent'

'After having changed chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Tripura, why are they not doing it in Manipur?'

Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!
Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!

'It is India's first vehicle that can be driven on road, marshy terrain and in water as well.'

Can Diabetes Be Reversed? rediffGURU Dr Baxi Answers
Can Diabetes Be Reversed? rediffGURU Dr Baxi Answers

rediffGURU Dr Rahul Baxi, honorary consultant diabetologist at the Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, offers advice on how to manage your diabetes.

BRICS Expansion: Boost For China
BRICS Expansion: Boost For China

This could become tricky territory for India, given its basically adversarial relationship with China, its moves to block imports and investment from that country, and to deny market access for Chinese technologies, observes T N Ninan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances