Neeraj Chopra on beating Pakistani rival...
August 28, 2023  10:50
image
After besting Arshad Nadeem to win India its first gold medal in the prestigious World Athletic Championships, India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra said he was looking forward to resuming his rivalry with his Pakistani rival in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He said the expectations from his fans of an encore in the Asian Games will add to the pressure as he takes the field in Hangzhou.

The Golden Boy of Indian athletics managed to get better off his arch-rival by a margin of just 0.35 metres in their latest encounter at the World Athletics Championships 2023 final in Budapest on Sunday night. 

The joy at besting his Pakistani rival at the end of a fierce contest was writ large on Neerej's face as he let out a triumphalist roar after recording a throw of 88.17 metres on his second attempt.However, setting his on-field rival aside, Neeraj was pictured embracing his arch-rival after coming out tops. Visuals of his bromance with his Pakistani rival was widely circulated on social media.

In the post-match press conference, Neeraj shared the conversation he had with the Pakistani javelin thrower and their growing rivalry.  "I met Arshad [Nadeem] after the event and we were happy that both our countries are making serious strides in the sporting arena. We were also happy to have prevailed over our European counterparts, who are stronger and very competitive. The rivalry between our two nations in sports will always be there. I feel the win here will raise the expectations of fans going into the Asian Games. We will meet again in Hangzhou," Neeraj said at the post-match press conference.  -- ANI
