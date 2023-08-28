My nephew will be arrested before LS polls: Mamata





CM Banerjee said this while addressing a rally on the occasion of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day.





She claimed that someone messaged her that Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the Lok Sabha election.





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that the recently successful Chandrayaan 3 mission had 28 scientists from Bengal and the government plans to facilitate all of them very soon.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched against her party General Secretary and nephew Abhishek Banerjee and he would be arrested by the central agencies before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.