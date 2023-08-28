Moon rover's path was blocked by huge crater: ISRO





With only 10 days remaining for the completion of one lunar day, Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre on Sunday yesterday said that the Chandrayaan-3's rover module Pragyan, moving on the surface of the moon, is in a "race against time" and that the ISRO scientists are working to cover a maximum distance of the uncharted South pole through the six-wheeled rover.





The scientist said that "real work" starts only after a soft landing on the moon's surface.

ISRO releases some information on the moon rover."On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path. #Chandrayaan_3," ISRO posted on X.