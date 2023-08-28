RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Live-in partner kills woman with pressure cooker
August 28, 2023  10:37
Bengaluru: Begur Police says, "A 24-year-old man, Vaishnav, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his live-in partner Devi (24) by hitting her with a pressure cooker on her head. The incident occurred in the Mico Layout police station area. Both of them are from Kerala, studied together and were living together for the last three years.

CK Baba, DCP South-East division, Bengaluru City Police says, "They were live-in partners. Both are from Kerala. A few days back, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have registered an IPC Section 302 case (murder). We have also arrested him and interrogation is going on."
