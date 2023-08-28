India to launch sun mission on Sat, 11:50 hrs

Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 hours from Sriharikota: ISRO.





The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft will be launched on 2 September 2023 to explore the different solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather.





Aditya L1 will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the sun. The expected budget of Aditya L1 is Rs 378 crore. However, the total cost of this solar mission has not been released officially by ISRO yet.

India's first space-based observatory to study the sun.