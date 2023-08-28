Drones deployed for Nuh shohbha yatra today





Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.





As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.





Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district.





Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders, they said. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by security personnel.





Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.





Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.





On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July. The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra. -- PTI

Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and in adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, officials said.