RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Drones deployed for Nuh shohbha yatra today
August 28, 2023  10:07
File pic
File pic
Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and in adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, officials said. 

 Authorities have denied permission for the yatra. 

 As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district. 

 Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district. 

 Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders, they said. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by security personnel. 

Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.

 Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

 On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July. The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bodies lay strewn in Jallianwala Bagh for weeks'
'Bodies lay strewn in Jallianwala Bagh for weeks'

'A lot of what you see on screen, particularly the night of the massacre, is pretty close to what really happened as it is based on survivor stories.'

'Everybody is feeling unsafe, not just the minorities'
'Everybody is feeling unsafe, not just the minorities'

'It is not just the religious minorities who are being intimidated or targeted.' 'You see an equal intimidation or effort of intimidation towards anyone who does not agree with the Hindutva interpretation of the Hindu faith.'

Avni And Vyom Celebrate 1st Birthday
Avni And Vyom Celebrate 1st Birthday

White Tiger cubs Avni and Vyom turned one year on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Delhi Zoo.

Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Sena govt
Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Sena govt

Pawar said PM Modi's charisma is seen all over the country and hoped Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts will benefit from this charisma.

Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!
Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!

How the actress puts a bold spin on just about anything she wears.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances