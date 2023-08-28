RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Con man duped owner to take over her house near PMs residence: ED
August 28, 2023  09:44
NOT merely cutting deals to extort by fraudulently claiming access to VVIPs, alleged con man Sanjay Rai Sherpuria also duped an elderly woman to acquire her prime property near the Prime Minister's residence for just Rs 40 lakh, according to an ED chargesheet.

Sherpuria had allegedly taken control of the Delhi Riding Club after paying its owner Rs 40 lakh and promising to take care of her in old age. 

After moving his family into the property in 2017, Sherpuria moved the woman out to a rented accommodation in Gurugram, and made the club his office-cum-residence where he cut deals with businessmen. 

Read the report here. 
