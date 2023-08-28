RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Class 12 student beaten to death in Saharanpur
August 28, 2023  23:15
image
A Class 12 student was beaten up by five persons using sticks when he went to a gym here, police said on Monday.

Ajay Kumar (19) succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, they added.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case of murder was registered against five persons, of whom two have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The incident took place on August 26 when Kumar, went with his friend Shoaib, to the gym, from where some people Kumar to a farm and allegedly beat him up with sticks, Jain said.

Kumar was lying injured on the farm for a few hours before his family members learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot and took him to the district hospital.

However, the boy succumbed to his injuries on the way, , he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case has been registered against five persons -- Ajay, Vishal, Shekhar, Suraj and Tanveer, the SP said.

Ajay and Vishal were arrested on Sunday and the police recovered the sticks used in the murder on their instance, he added.

During interrogation, accused Ajay told the police that he committed the crime to take revenge on Kumar as he had been harassing his niece by calling her up on her phone for one-and-a-half years.

He also allegedly harassed his sister, the SP said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances