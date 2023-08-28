RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boy slapped in school: FIR against Mohd Zubair
August 28, 2023  15:13
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in Muzaffarnagar on Monday for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

 The complainant Vishnu Dutt alleged that Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy by sharing a video of the incident on social media. 

 On Friday, a video of the school teacher Tripta Tyagi had gone viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2, was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework, leading to widespread condemnation. 

 A case was registered against the teacher on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint by the boy's family.

 Tyagi, in her defence, said the video had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter and claimed that it was shot by the student's uncle. The teacher said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment. PTI
