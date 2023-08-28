RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP demands NIA probe into Bengal firecracker factory blast
August 28, 2023  17:49
image
Leader of the Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded an NIA probe into the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, that claimed nine lives. 

The saffron party members staged a walkout from the assembly on Monday, protesting against the incident that occurred a day before. 

"Before all the evidence is destroyed, the state government must immediately hand over the probe to the NIA. We have also filed a PIL before the Calcutta high court," Adhikari said while speaking to reporters outside the house. 

The Centre cannot suo motu hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unless sections of the Explosives Act are applied to the charges, he said. 

The BJP wanted to move an adjournment motion, demanding discussion on the incident in the House but Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay allowed the party only to read it. 

Before the walkout, BJP MLAs raised slogans in the House for 10 minutes, demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the incident. 

The saffron party legislators, including chief whip Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh, protested and tore up papers containing the list of house proceedings before leaving. 

Adhikari demanded the CM's resignation, claiming that Banerjee "remained silent for hours after the blast".
