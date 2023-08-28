RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bhujbal targets Pawar, says he 'made him resign'
August 28, 2023  20:40
image
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, once a confidant of Sharad Pawar, has alleged the NCP chief made him resign as Maharashtra deputy chief minister based on mere allegations about the 'Telgi scam' in 2003 though he had ordered the arrest of the fake stamp paper racket's kingpin.

Addressing a rally in Beed on Sunday, Bhujbal, now a member of the Ajit Pawar camp of NCP, also said nobody sought senior Pawar's resignation in the 1990s when allegations were levelled against him by some people, including G R Khairnar, then deputy municipal commissioner of Bombay (now Mumbai) civic body.

Sharad Pawar was the chief minister of Maharashtra from March 1993 to March 1995- his third stint- when Khairnar, known as 'demolition man' for taking action on illegal encroachments in Mumbai, had raised certain allegations.

"On December 23, 2003, you (Pawar) took my resignation as deputy chief minister in the Telgi scam. I was then home minister. It was I who arrested Telgi. I had asked (the police) to invoke MCOCA against him and ensured stringent action. But based on mere allegations levelled against me by some people, you called me and asked me to resign," said Bhujbal, currently a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The rally in Beed was also attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who was present on stage when Bhujbal addressed a rally.

"In 1992, 93, and 94, some allegations were raised against Pawar saheb by some people including G R Khairnar but no one sought his (Pawar's) resignation. You also didn't step down but why I was asked to resign?" a combative Bhujbal questioned.

Queried on Bhujbal's remarks, Ajit Pawar on Monday said though he was sitting on the dais, he couldn't hear what the former said as the sound system was set in such a way that it was audible to people.

"I read some media reports after the event. But I am busy here in the meeting, I have not yet spoken to him (Bhujbal)," he said.

Ajit Pawar, however, said he feels that while working in politics, one must express himself properly.

"But while doing so, one should take precautions to ensure that the sentiments of others are not hurt. While speaking in the political sphere, some people use unparliamentary words. All these things should be stopped," he said.

Bhujbal's remarks triggered protests with workers of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) staging demonstrations in Pune and Thane.

Pune city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said Ajit Pawar should reprimand Bhujbal and sack him as minister.

In Thane, Bhujbal's effigy was set on fire amid slogans in front of the city NCP office.

Protesters waved placards hailing the leadership of Sharad Pawar.  -- PTI
