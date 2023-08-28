After 23rd suicide, Kota stays exams for 2 months





"In order to provide mental support and security to the studying/residential students, the examinations, being conducted from time to time, in all coaching institutes operating in Kota, have been stayed with immediate effect for the next two months," read an official release by the district administration on Sunday.





The order came on the heels of a NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) aspirant allegedly dying by suicide on Sunday, marking the 23rd such case this year.





According to the police, the 16-year-old student, who was preparing for NEET for admission to an undergraduate medical course, allegedly took his own life at a coaching institute in Kota on Sunday.





The student, identified as Avishkar from Maharashtra, died after jumping from the 6th floor of the building.





"He was 16 years old and was preparing for NEET. He was a student of class 12 and was living with his maternal grandparents. He jumped off the 6th floor (of his coaching institute). We have sent his body for post-mortem," Dharmveer Singh, the deputy superintendent of police in Kota told the reporters.





The police informed that the 16-year-old took the extreme step after appearing for a scheduled weekly test.





"He killed himself barely five minutes after getting out of the examination hall. The body was sent to the district medical college hospital for an autopsy and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was sent to the spot to collect samples. His parents were also informed of his death," Singh added.





Earlier this month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee to probe rising suicide cases among students, asking it to submit its report at the earliest.

