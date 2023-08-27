RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will organise it peacefully: VHP on rally in Nuh
August 27, 2023  19:48
Security personnel in Nuh on Sunday/ANI
Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar on Sunday said that  Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra will be peacefully organised in the Nuh on Monday.   

VHP leader Kumar said that no issues related to law and order would arise and government should focus on maintaining peace in the state.   

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar said, "We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the tatra. But we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow (Monday). I will also take part in it. Why will law and order issues arise? Why the government is there? The government is there to maintain law and order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully and they (administration and govt) should maintain law and order."  

Earlier on Sunday, Rajendra Kumar, inspector general, South Range Rewari said that the district administration has denied permission to hold yatra in Nuh and all arrangements related to the deployment of law and order have been made.    

"Administration has denied permission and we are also trying to control everything by mutual understanding. For law and order, police deployment has been done. On the deployment front too we have made all the arrangements," he said. -- ANI
