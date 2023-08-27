RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US aircraft crashes during military exercise in Australia
August 27, 2023  13:25
File image
An aircraft, involving US Defence personnel, crashed near Australia's Northern Territory, Darwin on Sunday, Australian public broadcaster ABC reported. 

The incident took place mid-morning on Sunday on Melville Island, during Exercise Predator's Run 2023, said a spokesperson for the Australian department of defence, reported CNN

The spokesman said at this moment the "focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved". 

Till now, many people have been rescued after the aircraft crashed during drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, as per ABC

According to CareFlight, three persons from the scene of the crash were transferred to the remote Melville Island, 60 kms off the coast of Darwin. 

One of the rescued persons is believed to be in critical condition while another two are said to be stable. 

There were no reports of fatalities in the incident, according to ABC. Further details are awaited. -- ANI
