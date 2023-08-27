RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tipra Motha chief meets Amit Shah in Delhi ahead of Tripura bypolls
August 27, 2023  12:41
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi ahead of the September 5 bypolls to two Tripura assembly segments, a senior BJP leader said. 

The meeting, which happened on Saturday, assumes significance as the CPI-M recently held discussions with the regional party and sought its support for the upcoming assembly bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Sepahijala district. 

"Shri @PradyotManikyaJi had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in Delhi today. They discussed regarding the ongoing talks and the rights and welfare of the indigenous people. It has been the vision of the prime minister to secure the rights and empower the tribals of Tripura and the rest of the country," BJP's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra posted on X. 

Debbarma, who stepped down as the Tipra Motha chairman recently, thanked the BJP leader. 

"This is indeed very encouraging. I am sure that under the leadership of Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah, a lasting solution of the problems faced by the indigenous communities of Tripura will be found," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a reply to a post on the microblogging site. 

Earlier in the day, the Tipra Motha supremo had indicated that his party was "unlikely" to support the CPI-M which has fielded candidates in the by-elections. -- PTI
