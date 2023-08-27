RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three dead, two injured in fire at Mumbai hotel
August 27, 2023  17:49
File image
Three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Santacruz East in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while two others have been hositalised, a civic official said. 

The blaze broke out on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony at 1:10pm and gutted the electric wiring, power installations,air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase and lobby, the fire brigade official said. 

"Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48) were declared brought dead by hospital authorities. 

Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49) are injured and are under treatment," he said. 

"The fire gutted wiring, furniture, air conditioning. mattresses in room number 103 and 203, while it also destroyed clothes for laundry, room blankets in the staircase and lobby as well as wiring in the common duct from the first to third floor," he said. 

The blaze, categorised as Level I as per fire brigade norms, was doused at 3:20pm using three hose lines, one high pressure first aid line as well as four fire engines, four water tankers and other equipment, the official informed. -- PTI
