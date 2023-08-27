RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonia visits floating gardens in Dal Lake in Srinagar
August 27, 2023  12:48
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, in a houseboat at Nigeen Lake in Srinagar/ANI
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, on Sunday visited the famous floating gardens in the Dal lake in Srinagar, officials said. 

The Congress leader took a shikara to visit the floating gardens soon after day break, they said. 

Rahul Gandhi, who is also currently in Kashmir after completing his eight-day visit to Ladakh, had visited the floating gardens on Saturday. 

Sonia Gandhi later visited Nishat and Shalimar Mughal Gardens along the banks of the Dal Lake. -- PTI
