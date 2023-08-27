Security tightened in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call





Officials said security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil.





Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened. Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the administration had denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.





The government also announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during the rally.





Additional director general of police (law and order) Mamta Singh on Sunday said arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents.





According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana police personnel, besides 24 companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed.





No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh.





All entry points to the district have been sealed.





The road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed, he said.





Traffic movement on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, however, will continue, the spokesperson added. -- PTI

