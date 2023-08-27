RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Security tightened in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call
August 27, 2023  13:36
File image
File image
Security arrangements have been stepped up in Haryana's Nuh and other areas following the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, despite the authorities denying permission for the procession. 

Officials said security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. 

Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened. Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the administration had denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence. 

The government also announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during the rally. 

Additional director general of police (law and order) Mamta Singh on Sunday said arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents. 

According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana police personnel, besides 24 companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed. 

No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. 

All entry points to the district have been sealed. 

The road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed, he said. 

Traffic movement on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, however, will continue, the spokesperson added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bengal, toll may rise
5 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bengal, toll may rise

Rescue officials confirmed casualties in the incident, claiming to have already recovered 5 bodies from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood.

India joins US, S Arabia, Greece and Qatar in 21-day war game in Egypt
India joins US, S Arabia, Greece and Qatar in 21-day war game in Egypt

The biennial tri-services exercise, Bright-Star, is taking place at Cairo (West) Air Base and it is being participated by militaries of the US, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar besides of the host country and India, officials said.

US can declare 'independence' from China with India's help: Vivek Ramaswamy
US can declare 'independence' from China with India's help: Vivek Ramaswamy

He is currently on a two-day swing to the crucial State of Iowa. On January 15, Iowa would kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.

India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup
India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup

Taking on Star Sports show "Follow The Blues", former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar provided insights on Rohit facing left-arm pace in the nets while preparing for the key battle against Shaheen Afridi on September 2, 2023.

India capable of Moon, Mars, Venus travel: ISRO chief
India capable of Moon, Mars, Venus travel: ISRO chief

The ISRO chief further said that the ISRO is ready to fulfill the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances