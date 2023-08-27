RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muslim student slapped: NCPCR notice to DM, SP
August 27, 2023  08:57
Screengrab from the viral video
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said that notices have been issued to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of police in the Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case.

NCPCR chief Kanoongo said that the instructions have been given to Muzaffarnagar SP to register an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "We have noticed an incident from Muzaffarnagar where a teacher made children beat another child. We have issued notices to DM Muzaffarnagar and SSP Muzaffarnagar. We have directed them to submit separate reports to us. We have directed the SP to register an FIR in this matter and give us a report."

Kanoongo said that district magistrate, Muzaffarnagar has been directed to inquire about the certificate of the school.

"We have directed the DM to inquire about the school certificate, its teachers, and their qualifications. We have directed the CWC to provide counselling to all the children whether the ones used for the violence or the ones who faced the violence. We have also directed that any such viral video that discloses the identity of the children should be removed from all social sites. And legal action should be taken against those who have made it," he said.

Earlier a viral video had surfaced from a school in Muzaffarnagar on social media purportedly showing a schoolteacher asking students to slap a fellow classmate.   -- ANI
