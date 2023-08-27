RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in 2.5 years: Shinde
August 27, 2023  09:11
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in the next two to two-and-a-half years.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, Shinde also took a swipe at the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, saying had the work of concretisation of Mumbai roads been completed, lives would not have been lost to accidents.

"In two to two-and-a-half years, Mumbai will be free of potholes and all roads will be concretised," the CM said.

He was speaking at a party event where former Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate, who owed allegiance to the Thackeray faction, joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with a former corporator of the Thackeray faction and six former corporators of Congress.

"Earlier, tar roads were built every rainy season and people were forced to travel in potholes," Shinde said.

The undivided Shiv Sena, led by first Bal Thackeray and later his son Uddhav Thackeray, controlled the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for 25 years from 1997 to 2022.   -- PTI
