RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
K'taka forms panel to probe Covid irregularities during BJP govt
August 27, 2023  10:01
image
The Karnataka government has set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power.

Issuing an order to this effect on Friday, the government said it expected the commission led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha to submit the report in three months.

The government order said it has taken a serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led the deaths of people.

The order further said the departments concerned will have to provide the documents required for the investigation and all necessary facilities including staff, space, stationery, vehicle and equipment needed to operate an office. 

The ruling Congress has been alleging large scale irregularities in the COVID management during the previous BJP rule in the state.

It had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Soccer PIX: PSG smash Lens; Dortmund draw again
Soccer PIX: PSG smash Lens; Dortmund draw again

Images from football matches held across Europe on Saturday

EPL PIX: Fernandes inspires United comeback victory
EPL PIX: Fernandes inspires United comeback victory

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

UP teacher who asked students to slap Muslim classmate booked
UP teacher who asked students to slap Muslim classmate booked

In her defence, the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, has said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions.

ISRO to launch solar mission in 1st of week September
ISRO to launch solar mission in 1st of week September

Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath on Saturday said that the country's maiden solar...

Prannoy's emotional journey to bronze at World C'ships
Prannoy's emotional journey to bronze at World C'ships

Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances