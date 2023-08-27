Kaziranga to get first woman field director





The Assam government has already issued an order posting Ghosh as the head of the forest, famed for the one-horned rhinos, spread across Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, with effect from September 1.





The Indian Forest Service officer will take charge of the park from incumbent field director Jatindra Sarma, who will retire on August 31.





Ghosh is presently working as the chief conservator of forests for research education and working plan division at the office of the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force in Guwahati.





According to a forest department official, she will become the first woman to hold charge as director of the 118-year-old KNP.





"Born into a family of Army personnel, Ghosh knew from an early age that she wished to be involved in forest and wildlife conservation," he added.





The official informed that a topper of the IFS batch of 2000-2003, the field director-designate is armed with a slew of degrees, including post-graduate degree in forestry and wildlife science, a post-graduate diploma in environmental law from the National Law School of India and another one in systems management.





"She has also won a doctorate in remote-sensing technology concerning habitat suitability for tigers in the Indo-Bhutan Manas landscape," he added. -- PTI

