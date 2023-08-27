RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Kaziranga to get first woman field director
August 27, 2023  18:16
File image
File image
Chief conservator of forests Dr Sonali Ghosh is all set to become the first woman field director of Kaziranga National Park from next month. 

The Assam government has already issued an order posting Ghosh as the head of the forest, famed for the one-horned rhinos, spread across Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, with effect from September 1. 

The Indian Forest Service officer will take charge of the park from incumbent field director Jatindra Sarma, who will retire on August 31. 

Ghosh is presently working as the chief conservator of forests for research education and working plan division at the office of the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force in Guwahati. 

According to a forest department official, she will become the first woman to hold charge as director of the 118-year-old KNP. 

"Born into a family of Army personnel, Ghosh knew from an early age that she wished to be involved in forest and wildlife conservation," he added. 

The official informed that a topper of the IFS batch of 2000-2003, the field director-designate is armed with a slew of degrees, including post-graduate degree in forestry and wildlife science, a post-graduate diploma in environmental law from the National Law School of India and another one in systems management. 

"She has also won a doctorate in remote-sensing technology concerning habitat suitability for tigers in the Indo-Bhutan Manas landscape," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Another big win for India women's hockey team
Another big win for India women's hockey team

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).

Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI, flags bias
Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI, flags bias

Modi called business communities and governments to work together to ensure usage of ethical AI as "we have to sense the potential disruptions in different sectors. This problem has to be solved under the global framework."

Pakistan's Shadab hits out at Agarkar
Pakistan's Shadab hits out at Agarkar

Shadab was quizzed about Agarkar's remarks on how India will deal with their pace bowling attack...

Tomar removed from Worlds for 'minor scuffle with fellow shooter'
Tomar removed from Worlds for 'minor scuffle with fellow shooter'

Top pistol shooter Ankait Tomar was removed from the Indian contingent bound for the ISSF World Championships in Baku a week before its departure because of a "minor scuffle with a fellow shooter", said his father on Sunday.

Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds
Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds

Prannoy signs off with maiden World Championships bronze medal after losing semifinal to Vitidsarn

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances