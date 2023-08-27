RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ISRO releases temp variation graph on lunar surface
August 27, 2023  16:28
image
Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module. 

According to the space agency, Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface. 

"Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface," ISRO said in an update on 'X', formerly Twitter. 

The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. 

"The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The presented graph illustrates the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe's penetration. This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway," it said. 

The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad. -- PTI
