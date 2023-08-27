RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Indian-origin town council candidate's campaign sign defaced in US
August 27, 2023  19:08
Representational image
Representational image
The campaign sign of an Indian-origin woman running for a town council in the US state of North Carolina was vandalised, with a photo of a Black person's face superimposed over her face, according to a media report. 

Sarika Bansal, the only person of colour running for the Cary Town Council this year, found a campaign sign of hers defaced on Thursday, The News & Observer newspaper reported. 

Bansal was attending the town council's regular meeting when she was informed that her campaign sign was found vandalised in the Highcroft Village neighbourhood in West Cary, where she is contesting for the seat. 

Bansal's head was seemingly scratched off, and a photo of a Black person's face was superimposed over her face on the sign, the newspaper reported on Friday. 

She termed the incident "shocking" and said she was truly saddened by the act of vandalism and racism" against her campaign. 

"We must embrace diversity as a means of building strength and unity in our town. There is no place for bigotry and racism against people of colour, brown or Black," in the Town of Cary, she was quoted as saying. 

In North Carolina, it is a class 3 misdemeanour for a person to steal, deface, vandalise or remove a political sign that is lawfully placed. 

In a statement, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said "the town will do everything we can to get to the bottom of this."   

This racist, despicable act stands in stark opposition to the values we hold dear in Cary and will only serve to bring our community closer, Weinbrecht said. 

According to the report, Asian Americans make up 20 per cent of the 180,000-resident population in Cary. West Cary needs sustainable leadership, Bansal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Toughest phase to go through: Shreyas Iyer sheds light on path to recovery
Toughest phase to go through: Shreyas Iyer sheds light on path to recovery

Pain, often excruciating, was Shreyas Iyer's constant companion as he dealt with a back injury.

6 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bengal, 50 houses damaged
6 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bengal, 50 houses damaged

Rescue officials confirmed casualties in the incident, claiming to have already recovered 5 bodies from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood.

Win over Afghans a big inspiration heading into Asia Cup: Babar
Win over Afghans a big inspiration heading into Asia Cup: Babar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believes the recent thumping 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan will "inspire" his side and provide much-needed momentum heading into the Asia Cup.

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages appear on Delhi Metro stations
Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages appear on Delhi Metro stations

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander payload sends temperature data on Moon's surface
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander payload sends temperature data on Moon's surface

According to the space agency, Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances