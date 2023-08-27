RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Impressive: Musk reacts on list of Indian-Origin CEOs
August 27, 2023  20:51
Indian-origin executives are rocking the business world as they are holding top positions in the top companies and the list seems to be unstoppable. 

On Saturday, World of Statistics posted a list of companies that have Indian-origin people at the topmost position which left Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk impressed.   

On its social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), the World of Statistics listed 21 companies that have Indian-origin CEOs. 

This list includes Alphabet: Sundar Pichai, World Bank Group: Ajay Banga, Micron Technology: Sanjay Mehrotra, Adobe: Shantanu Narayen and many more.   

Reacting on the post, Musk on his micro-blogging account said, "Impressive".  

Recently, Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja became the new Tesla chief financial officer after Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down from his position.  

Taking to his LinkedIn account, Kirkhorn informed that after being part of the company for 13 years, he has left the position. 

He also thanked Tesla's CEO Elon Musk for his leadership and optimism.  

"This morning Tesla announced that I've stepped down from my role as chief financial officer, succeeded by our chief accounting officer, Vaibhav Taneja. Being a part of this company is a special experience and I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in his post.  

"As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought were not possible. I also want to thank Elon for his leadership and optimism, which has inspired so many people," he added. -- ANI                        
