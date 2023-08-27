RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Five MiG-29 jets of IAF participating in mega war game in Egypt
August 27, 2023  11:34
File image
File image
The Indian Air Force deployed five MiG-29 combat jets, six transport aircraft and a group of its special forces personnel at a 21-day multilateral war game in Egypt that began on Sunday. 

The biennial tri-services exercise, Bright-Star, is taking place at Cairo (West) Air Base and it is being participated by militaries of the US, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar besides of the host country and India, officials said. 

It is for the first time that the IAF is participating in the exercise.

"The IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF's Garud special forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons will be participating in the exercise," the IAF said. 

Around 150 personnel from the Indian Army are also part of the Indian contingent. 

"The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations," the IAF said in a statement. 

"Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan are World No 1 in ODIs
Pakistan are World No 1 in ODIs

Pakistan has dominated the ODI format over the last year. In 2022, they whitewashed West Indies and Netherlands 3-0 at home and away respectively. They followed this up with a 2-1 series win over New Zealand at home in January 2023.

Another big win for India women's hockey team
Another big win for India women's hockey team

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).

Pakistan shuffle squad ahead of Asia Cup
Pakistan shuffle squad ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.

Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday received a grand welcome in Baramati, which is his assembly constituency and also the pocket borough of party chief Sharad Pawar, on his first visit after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena...

Soccer PIX: PSG smash Lens; Dortmund draw again
Soccer PIX: PSG smash Lens; Dortmund draw again

Images from football matches held across Europe on Saturday

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances