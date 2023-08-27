RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: Modi
August 27, 2023  12:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission. 

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. 

"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed," he said. 

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of 'new India', which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said. 

"There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said. 

India's mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, Prime Minister Modi said. 

"Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager," he noted. 

"We have soared so high because our dreams are big and so are our efforts," he said. -- PTI
