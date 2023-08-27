RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Capable of sending missions to Mars, Venus: ISRO chief
August 27, 2023  11:11
India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus, said Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman S Somanath.

The ISRO chief further said that the ISRO is ready to fulfill the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We're ready to fulfil the vision that was given to us by PM Modi," Somanath said while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night.  -- ANI
