Capable of sending missions to Mars, Venus: ISRO chief

"India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We're ready to fulfil the vision that was given to us by PM Modi," Somanath said while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. -- ANI

