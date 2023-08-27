RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Bodies of 2 more Gaurikund landslide victims found, toll mounts to 10
August 27, 2023  10:29
image
Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims have been recovered, taking the death toll in the August 4 tragedy to 10, officials here said on Saturday. 

Thirteen people are still missing in the incident, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

He said the two bodies were found near the banks of the Mandakini river on Friday and efforts are on to ascertain their identities.

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days. 

Twenty-three people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, went missing in the early hours of August 4 after a massive landslide triggered by a flash flood near Dat Puliya in Gaurikund hit three shops standing 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Uttarakhand SDRF and NDRF conduct a search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag on August 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan to join BRICS? Foreign Office replies
Pakistan to join BRICS? Foreign Office replies

"We will examine the latest developments and make a determination about our future engagement with BRICS," Baloch said.

EPL PIX: Fernandes inspires United comeback victory
EPL PIX: Fernandes inspires United comeback victory

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma might crush records in World Cup 2023!
Rohit Sharma might crush records in World Cup 2023!

Virender Sehwag picks Rohit Sharma as leading run-getter in World Cup 2023

Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third year in a row
Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third year in a row

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort for the third year in a row

Wrestling trials: Aman Sehrawat dominates; Deepak skips
Wrestling trials: Aman Sehrawat dominates; Deepak skips

Olympian Deepak Punia skipped the national trials, in Patiala on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances