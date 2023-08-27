RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP helped Sunny Deol, not Nitin Desai: Raut
August 27, 2023  23:28
Film art director Nitin Desai
Film art director Nitin Desai
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed film art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide, had met some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi but didn't get help to save his studio whereas the proposed auction of BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow was stopped within 24 hours. 

"We don't have anything against Sunny Deol. He is a good human being and a good actor. He couldn't repay his dues to the Bank of Baroda due to which the bank issued the notice for auction (of his bungalow in Mumbai). But the auction (procedure) was stopped within 24 hours and he was saved," Raut told reporters. 

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday withdrew the public notice to auction the villa owned by Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore dues, saying the actor has offered to settle the dues related to his bungalow in Mumbai. 

Raut said Nitin Desai had met some BJP leaders in Delhi seeking help to save his dream studio in Raigad district and wanted time to repay the loan dues but he didn't get any help. 

"He returned to Mumbai and later committed suicide. He didn't get any justice,'' the Rajya Sabha member claimed. 

Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his studio in Raigad district earlier this month, according to the police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Athletics Championship: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul
World Athletics Championship: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul

Neeraj Chopra registered a foul throw on his first attempt in the World Championship final.

World Cup: 'India need someone like Kohli, who has been there, done that'
World Cup: 'India need someone like Kohli, who has been there, done that'

Sanjay Manjrekar said that with his current state of play, ODIs are just the right format for star batter Virat Kohli and his presence for India at the big stages will be extremely valuable.

Sec 144 clamped in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call, no entry for outsiders
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call, no entry for outsiders

Officials said security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened, they said.

UP slap row: Muslim student likely to be admitted to govt school
UP slap row: Muslim student likely to be admitted to govt school

The department will also facilitate for the transfer of other students studying in Neha Public School in Khabbupur village where the incident took place on Friday, they said.

Dutch GP: Max Verstappen races to record-equalling victory
Dutch GP: Max Verstappen races to record-equalling victory

Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory on Sunday after beating the rain to win a chaotic and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances