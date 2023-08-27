BJP helped Sunny Deol, not Niti Desai: Raut





"We don't have anything against Sunny Deol. He is a good human being and a good actor. He couldn't repay his dues to the Bank of Baroda due to which the bank issued the notice for auction (of his bungalow in Mumbai). But the auction (procedure) was stopped within 24 hours and he was saved," Raut told reporters.





State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday withdrew the public notice to auction the villa owned by Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore dues, saying the actor has offered to settle the dues related to his bungalow in Mumbai.





Raut said Nitin Desai had met some BJP leaders in Delhi seeking help to save his dream studio in Raigad district and wanted time to repay the loan dues but he didn't get any help.





"He returned to Mumbai and later committed suicide. He didn't get any justice,'' the Rajya Sabha member claimed.





Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his studio in Raigad district earlier this month, according to the police. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed film art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide, had met some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi but didn't get help to save his studio whereas the proposed auction of BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow was stopped within 24 hours.