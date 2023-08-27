RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Alia Bhatt congratulates Allu Arjun for national award, calls herself his biggest fan
August 27, 2023  14:15
Actor Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, has congratulated Telugu star Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award and called herself his "biggest fan'.   

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alia wrote, "congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance -- your biggest fan."  

Earlier, Allu Arjun also congratulated her, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other National Award winners in his tweet, 

"Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award . So elated personally for your win .  #GangubaiKathiawadi  Heartiest congratulations to dear  @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi . Very deserved. Happy for you dear . Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more . I was personally so happy to see it win soo many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc Also congrats to our beloved  @preetisheel on winning the national award."  

Apart from Alia, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.  

The film was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, while 'Mimi' hit the OTT platforms in July 2021. -- ANI
