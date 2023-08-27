RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
AI Express flight from Kozhikode to Dubai delayed by nearly half a day
August 27, 2023  21:21
File image
File image
An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Karipur International airport in Kozhikode district was delayed by several hours on Sunday due to a technical snag. 

The passengers finally left for their destination from Thiruvananthapuram at 7.06 pm, around 12 hours after the scheduled departure time of 8.30 am. 

The flight -- IX 345 -- carrying 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at 8.30 am from Karipur International airport, an airline source said. 

Later around 2.45 pm, the passengers took off on the same aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram, the source said. 

At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the passengers and their luggage were transferred on to another plane that took off for Dubai at 7.06 pm, the source further said. 

Air India Express, in a statement, apologised for the nearly 12 hour delay and the resultant inconvenience caused to passengers. 

"Our flight from Kozhikode to Dubai was held for a few hours today while we tried to resolve a technical issue. To ensure all precautions, the flight was rescheduled and operated via Thiruvananthapuram on an alternative aircraft to Dubai. Guests were served food and refreshments. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India vs Pakistan important, but there are other teams also: Akram
India vs Pakistan important, but there are other teams also: Akram

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram on Sunday said the upcoming Asia Cup will test readiness of subcontinental bowlers for 50-overs cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, but refused to pick any favourites for the tournament.

AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi HC
AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi HC

Justice Prathiba M Singh stated that the accuracy and reliability of AI generated data is still in the grey area and at best, such a tool can be utilised for a preliminary understanding or for preliminary research.

Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup: Mithali Raj
Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup: Mithali Raj

Former captain of Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said 'Men in Blue' have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year.

More regional parties may join INDIA in Mumbai meet
More regional parties may join INDIA in Mumbai meet

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition INDIA during its upcoming meeting.

Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer
Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer

The body, tied in a sack, was recovered from a pond in Hijuli area on the outskirts of Krishnanagar city on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances