Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro propertyAugust 27, 2023 14:36
Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.
A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.
Legal action is being taken, the officer said.
A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi police."
The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
India likely to discuss crude oil discounts with Iraq and UAE soon
India will soon meet Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek a definitive rate of discount on crude oil similar to what Russia has provided so far, sources said. Multiple officials and industry executives said Iraq, which is...