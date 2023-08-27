RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 Dalits hung upside down from tree in Maha, beaten up over suspicion of theft
August 27, 2023  22:18
Four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, the police said on Sunday. 

A video of the incident that took place in Haregaon village of Shrirampur taluka surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack, while five others are absconding, an official from Ahmednagar police said. 

On August 25, a group of six persons from the village allegedly took four Dalit men, all in their 20s, from their homes, he said. 

The victims were hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks over suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons, he said. 

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage, the official said. 

One of the accused allegedly shot a video of the attack, which later surfaced on social media, he said. -- PTI
