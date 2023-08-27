RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 killed in blast at Bengal firecracker factory
August 27, 2023  12:19
Three persons were killed and several others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, the police said. 

The explosion happened around 10 am when several people were working at the factory in Nilgunj's Moshpole in Duttapukur police station area, around 30 km north of Kolkata, they said. 

"Three bodies have been found so far. Several people have been injured in the blast," a police officer said. 

Those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. 

Twelve people were killed in a similar explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district's Egra in May. -- PTI
